Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

