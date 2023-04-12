Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

