Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $392.27

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.27 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 417.98 ($5.18). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 412.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 321,180 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on FAN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.90) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.44. The firm has a market cap of £807.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,290.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

