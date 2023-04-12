Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 3,107 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.