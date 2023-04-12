WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.61% of WD-40 worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.41. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

