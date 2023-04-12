WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 30,500 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.09% of Fluent worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barrington Research downgraded Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Fluent, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

