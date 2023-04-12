WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys New Shares in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 7.9 %

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

