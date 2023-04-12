WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $62,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.