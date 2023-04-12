WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average is $346.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

