Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

