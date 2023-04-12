William K. Hood Purchases 500 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $10,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 767,333 shares in the company, valued at $16,420,926.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Articles

