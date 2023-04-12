York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.67

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $664.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 295.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 333.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

