10,540 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.