10,866 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.