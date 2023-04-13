1,776 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $3,509,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

