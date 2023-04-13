1,815 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average is $179.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

