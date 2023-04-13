3,533 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

NYSE:ELV opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

