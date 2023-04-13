416,579 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 416,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $36,192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

