8,212 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock worth $10,491,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

G opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

