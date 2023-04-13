Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000.

