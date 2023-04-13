Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

