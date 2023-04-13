Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASGI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

