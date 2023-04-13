abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 634,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 241,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.