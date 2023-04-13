Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.58. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

