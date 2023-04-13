Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.58. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture
In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
