Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACCYY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Accor Stock Down 0.5 %

ACCYY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

