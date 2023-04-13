Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile
