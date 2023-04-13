Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 30,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $847,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.78 million, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

