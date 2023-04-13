Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.