Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

