Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.