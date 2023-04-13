Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.