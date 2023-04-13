Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

