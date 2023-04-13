Amanda Harsas Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Rating) insider Amanda Harsas bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$1,395,000.00 ($923,841.06).
