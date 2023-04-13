Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $99.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

