American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.