American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
