American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of American Water Works worth $72,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

