Americana Partners LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

RDW stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

