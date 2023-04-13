Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.