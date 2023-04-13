Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 285,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,950,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

