Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

