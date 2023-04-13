Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANRGF. TD Securities cut their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

