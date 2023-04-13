Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

