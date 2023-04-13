Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

