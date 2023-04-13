Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $303.32

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.32.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $201.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
