Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $303.32

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Albemarle by 32.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 38,183 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $201.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

