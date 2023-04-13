Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $19.25

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $129,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %
NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.34.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.