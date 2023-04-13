Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $19.25

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $129,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

