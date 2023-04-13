Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $72.42

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

