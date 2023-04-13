Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $111.13

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.