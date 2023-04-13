Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $36.60

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $36.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

