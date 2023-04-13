Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $253.38

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.38.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $166,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $224.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

