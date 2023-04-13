Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $7.44

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.
NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
NU Trading Down 3.3 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
