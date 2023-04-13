Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $14.50

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

